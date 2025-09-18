FARM CLASSICS: If she’s not red, keep her in the shed

The Massey Ferguson 100 series needs no introduction, arguably one of the most successful tractors series ever produced.

Known in-house as the ‘DX’ range, it was launched in 1964 as part of the new lineup of the 100 series ‘Red Giant’ Massey Ferguson tractors manufactured at the Banner Lane plant in Coventry.

Various models were added and dropped in the range which finally ran its course in 1976, after a mammoth 12-year production run

Impressively, a total of 1,098,025 MF 100 series were built at Banner Lane, the first and only British built tractor range to pass the 1 million milestone.

In 1968, MF released an updated tractor lineup, increasing the horsepower range, denoted by replacing the ‘5’ on the model number with an ‘8’.

The MF 175 was replaced by the 178, boasting a larger engine. Earlier models are known as ‘round axles’, with later versions dubbed ‘square’ axles, easily identified by looking at the rear axle half-housing.

The ‘square’ axle models have oil immersed disc brakes, and square mudguards with integrated lights, along with other minor improvements.

The 178 employ a Perkins 4.1 litre A4.248, generating 72hp.

When released in 1968, the 178 came equipped with the standard 6F/2R gearbox, with MF’s 12F/4R Multipower gearbox also an option.

This provided on-the-move High/Low gear changes as well as engine braking in High. The 178 also had the option of a new 8F/2R transmission, with 4th replacing the traditional 3rd gear position, and 3rd gear covertly nestled in between reverse and 2nd.

Fitted with the Ferguson System draft control as well as pressure control, lift capacity is rated just over 1.7tons.

Inner and outer front wheel weights as well as cast PAVT rear wheel rims, as seen in the above photo, added to stability and traction. Power steering was also fitted as standard.

While many opted for the open platform, cab choices included an all metal rigid cab complete with doors, or the Flexi cab with canvas roof, doors and rear panel.

Interestingly, the canvas at the front of the cab could be fixed to funnel the heat from the engine into the operator on cold days.

A product of their time, Massey Ferguson provided a set of ear protectors for both cabs!

Interestingly, the Massey Ferguson 178 had a relatively short production run of three years, and was replaced by the 185, making it a sought-after tractor.

