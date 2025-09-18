Sport

Urhan out as St Nick’s score crucial goals

September 18th, 2025 9:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Urhan out as St Nick’s score crucial goals Image

Share this article

URHAN never recovered from a disastrous opening quarter against St Nick’s as the Beara club bowed out of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier JFC.

Needing a win against the table-toppers, Urhan found themselves trailing 2-3 to 0-1 after the opening 16 minutes in Dunmanway, and were left chasing the game afterwards.

By the break, the gap was cut to five points, 2-3 to 0-4, with Conchubhar Harrington scoring all Urhan’s points from frees, including a two-pointer.

It got worse in the second half as Nick’s moved 2-10 to 0-5 clear – Harrington with another free – before Alan O’Shea kicked Urhan’s first point from play in the 52nd minute. There was still time for Joe O’Shea to add another point, but St Nick’s were comfortable winners, 2-11 to 0-7.

It was a result that meant Urhan finished third in Group 1 on two points, and missed out on the knock-out stages, with St Nick’s (five points) and Canovee (four points) progressing.

In Group 2, Kinsale’s 1-11 to 0-3 loss to Cobh meant they missed out on the knock-out stages, as Cullen and Cobh took the two top spots.

In the quarter-finals, Canovee will meet Cullen, and Inniscarra take on Cobh. St Nick’s and Buttevant are straight into the semi-finals. Ballydesmond and Millstreet meet in the relegation play-off.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended