Urhan out as St Nick’s score crucial goals

URHAN never recovered from a disastrous opening quarter against St Nick’s as the Beara club bowed out of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier JFC.

Needing a win against the table-toppers, Urhan found themselves trailing 2-3 to 0-1 after the opening 16 minutes in Dunmanway, and were left chasing the game afterwards.

By the break, the gap was cut to five points, 2-3 to 0-4, with Conchubhar Harrington scoring all Urhan’s points from frees, including a two-pointer.

It got worse in the second half as Nick’s moved 2-10 to 0-5 clear – Harrington with another free – before Alan O’Shea kicked Urhan’s first point from play in the 52nd minute. There was still time for Joe O’Shea to add another point, but St Nick’s were comfortable winners, 2-11 to 0-7.

It was a result that meant Urhan finished third in Group 1 on two points, and missed out on the knock-out stages, with St Nick’s (five points) and Canovee (four points) progressing.

In Group 2, Kinsale’s 1-11 to 0-3 loss to Cobh meant they missed out on the knock-out stages, as Cullen and Cobh took the two top spots.

In the quarter-finals, Canovee will meet Cullen, and Inniscarra take on Cobh. St Nick’s and Buttevant are straight into the semi-finals. Ballydesmond and Millstreet meet in the relegation play-off.