How one savvy businesswoman is bringing Scandinavian Hygge to West Cork

NOW’S the perfect time to cosy up for winter with a new lifestyle brand which has its roots in West Cork.

Be Cosy has launched the Winter Wellness Box just before the clocks go back, allowing you to slow down and savour the moment in comfort.

The curated collection is inspired by the Danish concept of Hygge and rooted in the creative traditions of West Cork, with founder Doreen O’Mahony based half way between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

Doreen describes the box as ‘a gentle retreat into the season of rest’. Each box is thoughtfully crafted to help people embrace the quieter months and foster a more mindful pace of life.

To build your own box simply visit the website (becosy.ie), choose your box size, add your items, and finish with a card for a personalised gift, or treat yourself!

Contents range from cosy woolwear to handmade soaps, luxury journals, candles, teas and soothing wellness oils from West Cork, with prices for individual items starting at €7.50 and a top end price of €65.

Doreen grew up in West Cork and left home at 18 to study history and politics at the University of Limerick, followed by a higher diploma in business.

Shortly afterwards she began a career in public relations, marketing and digital marketing that spanned two decades. The COVID-19 pandemic offered her the chance to work remotely so she and her husband moved back to West Cork in September 2022, where they’ve been based ever since.

Doreen told how she rediscovered the beauty of nature, the rhythm of the seasons, and the abundance of heritage crafts in local markets. She has recently completed a diploma on Hygge (the pursuit of happiness).

She said: ‘I started spending more time in nature, enjoying a slower pace of life, and paying closer attention to the seasons. I immersed myself in West Cork living and noticed the abundance of farmers’ markets showcasing heritage crafts, and creators making beautiful things.’

‘When you buy from Be Cosy, you’re not just purchasing a gift—you’re giving someone permission to slow down, savour the present moment, and surround themselves with things that feel truly good,’ she said.

‘Every product is carefully chosen, sustainably made, and supports local creators. Our tagline is ‘enjoy the present’ because it’s all we have.’

The inspiration for the Winter Wellness Box stems from the anxiety many feel as the darker months approach. ‘We need winter,’ Doreen explained. ‘It’s a time to slow down and rest, so we can prepare for the next season.’

For more gift ideas visit www.becosy.ie