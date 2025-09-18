O’Sullivan hails Cill na Martra’s game management in latest win

Cill na Martra 0-15

Clyda Rovers 0-12

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

SO impressive were Cill na Martra in the first quarter that they seemed capable of settling the issue before half-time in the McCarthy Insurance Group senior A football championship clash with Clyda Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

After failing to raise a flag in the second quarter, however, they led by 0-9 to 0-2 at the interval, which was by no means an unassailable advantage considering Clyda would have a strong wind behind them in the second half.

Cill na Martra manager Morgan O’Sullivan agreed Cill na Martra’s position was far from secure at half time, although he was obviously pleased with the quality they served up early on.

‘It went very well for us for about 20 minutes, but I was worried our half-time lead might not be enough,’ he said.

‘I knew Clyda would come back at us strongly, and that we’d need to keep the scoreboard ticking over against the wind in the second half in order to get the win.

‘I thought the way we managed that was the most satisfying aspect of the performance,’ O’Sullivan revealed.

The Muskerry men were quick to make the running in the first half, replying to the game’s opening score from Clyda wing-back Cian O’Sullivan with a nine-point sequence comprising three two-pointers by Jason MacCarthaigh from frees, a point from play by Danny Ó Conail, and an absolute peach of a two-pointer struck from near the left touchline by Damien Ó hUrdail.

The Avondhu side looked likely to be overwhelmed in the face of Cill na Martra’s fast, fluent football, which featured particularly eye-catching contributions from wing-back Danny Ó Conail, midfielder Geroid Ó Goillidhe and full-forward Damien Ó Hurdail.

In view of their uncertain start, Clyda must have been reasonably satisfied to be just seven behind after Conor Corbett, from a free, registered the only score in the second quarter.

Clyda were obviously looking to Corbett to provide the main inspiration up front, but his impact was limited due to the tight-marking of Cill na Martra’s Tadgh Ó Corcora. Still, Clyda restarted with full-forward Eoin Walsh at midfield, and he landed their first two-pointer to make it 0-11 to 0-7 in the 38th minute.

The resultant kick-out was expertly gathered by Gearoid Ó Goillidhe, leading to a Cill na Martra attack completed by a Damien Ó hUrdail point from a free.

That was basically the story of the second half as Cill na Martra, for whom Criostoir Ó Meachair and Daire MacLochlainn were others especially effective at the back, showed the facility to prevent Clyda from building up serious momentum.

Ahead by 0-15 to 0-7 inside the last ten minutes, the 2023 premier intermediate kingpins were firmly on course to advance to the senior A knock-out stages, although Clyda never gave up the ghost.

They were rewarded with scores from their top performer Cian O’Sullivan, Eoin Walsh, from a 45, and a Conor Corbett two-pointer from a free on the run-in.

Next up for Cill na Martra is a semi-final against either Knocknagree or Kanturk.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: J MacCarthaigh 0-7 (3 2ptf, 1f); D Ó hUrdail 0-5 (2pt, 1f); D Ó Conaill, C Ó Meachair, C Ó Duinnin 0-1 each.

Clyda Rovers: C O’Sullivan 0-4; C Corbett 0-4 (2ptf, 2f); E Walsh 0-3 (2pt, 1 45); B Nyhan 0-1.

Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasuna; C Ó Meachair, D MacLochlainn, F Ó Faolain; D Ó Conaill, T Ó Corcora, S Ó Foirreadh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; C Ó Duinnin, D Ó Duinnin, J MacCarthaigh; E Ó Conaill, D Ó hUrdail, S Ó Duinnin.

Subs: C Ó Foirreadh for E O’Conaill (44), A Ó Duinnin for S O’Duinnin (62).

Clyda Rovers: K Coffey; A Walsh, P Kissane, M Forde; A Kelly, G Deane, C O’Sullivan; B Nyhan, D Walsh; D Cooney, C Corbett, K Graham; P O’Grady, E Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: S Dennehy for Coffey (inj, 38), C Flanagan for Cooney (40), S Kelly for Kissane (inj, 42), C Kelly for A Kelly (43), C Buckley for O’Grady (46).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).