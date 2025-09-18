Clonakilty Golf Club chases first AIG All-Ireland glory

BY CAOMH BREEN ALLEN



SINCE opening in 1994, Clonakilty Golf Club has undergone many changes, but this weekend could mark the beginning of its most exciting chapter yet as Liam Dennehy and his side chase a history-making performance at the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield All-Ireland Finals in Mannan Castle.

Having hosted the quarter-finals of both the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield and Women’s Minor Foursomes in August, Mannan Castle now welcomes eight teams from across the island, with semi-finals taking place on Friday, before the All-Ireland deciders on Saturday.

Formerly known as Lisselan Golf Club, Clonakilty has evolved from a six-hole layout to its current 14, with planning recently approved to extend to 18. That progress reflects a remarkable revival for a club which, in the last decade, was on the verge of closing its doors.

‘It was closing in the last 10 years, only for Colette Twomey,’ said Dennehy.

‘We were going to end up with no golf in Clonakilty, but she brought it from a nine-hole into a 12 hole. During Covid we added two more holes and planning has just been approved for the final four.

‘There is a great buzz. Here we are in a semi-final against the head. Around the town there's a good atmosphere. Everybody is wishing us well.’

Clonakilty have never reached an All-Ireland final, and a green pennant has so far eluded the club, but Dennehy hopes a blend of youth and experience can change that, with 14-year-olds Odhran Scully and Matthew Kelleher part of the team alongside stalwarts Leo Hassett, Hugh Lyons, Eoin Ryan, John Tanner, Andrew Whelton and Richard Fleming.

‘It gives a buzz to see the young fellas playing with the older guys,’ said Dennehy.

‘We have confidence in them, they're gone from strength to strength.

‘It's the mix of the older and the younger guys that has created the buzz. It's all voluntary, a lot of time and effort but when you see teams getting to a Munster final and now an All-Ireland semi-final, it makes it all worthwhile.’

The AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield tees off at 10am on Friday, with Connacht champions Galway Bay facing Clonakilty, followed at 10.40am by Leinster South champions Lucan against Munster West winners Shannon.

The AIG Women’s Minor Foursomes begin at 11.30am when Connacht champions Gort meet Ulster South winners Holywood, before Ulster North champions Ballycastle face Leinster Central’s Tulfarris at 12.10pm.

With a strong GAA background, Dennehy admits his mind is never far from hurling, and having watched Cork fall in this year’s All-Ireland final, he is determined to keep expectations grounded.

‘We are the underdogs, no question. We're a small club, we have a long journey and that's what we're trying to use as momentum,’ said Dennehy.

‘I'm trying to keep the people's feet on the ground, because from the GAA background, you've built up Cork against Tipperary, they couldn't get beat. My main aim Friday is to get through and we worry about Saturday, but now we're focusing on Galway Bay, and they’ll be tough.’

‘People know about Skibbereen, about Bandon, about the city teams, but they don't know much about Clonakilty Golf Club. We'd be celebrating for a good few weeks if we win it. It would be good for West Cork, it would be good for Clonakilty.’