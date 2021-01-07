WATCH: Áine Terry O'Sullivan picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award

ÁINE Terry O'Sullivan had to make room in her trophy cabinet after she was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Award before Christmas.

The Allihies woman captained the West Cork ladies' senior football team that won the 2020 county championship for the first time in their history, and Cork inter-county star O'Sullivan played a captain's role in their famous triumph.

West Cork dethroned reigning champions Mourneabbey in an epic county final at CIT last September, with O'Sullivan contributing four frees.

O'Sullivan was presented with her Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award during an online presentation in December.