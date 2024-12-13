WATCH: 12 Sports Stars of Christmas, Day 1: Phil Healy

🎄 The first of our 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is the Ballineen Bullet, Phil Healy.
The Southern Star’s 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is in partnership with Kevin O’Leary Group Bandon: https://www.kevinoleary.ie/
December 13th, 2024 12:00 PM
🎄 The first of our 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is the Ballineen Bullet, Phil Healy.
The Southern Star’s 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is in partnership with Kevin O’Leary Group Bandon: https://www.kevinoleary.ie/
Tags used in this article
Subscriber
8 hours ago
Subscriber
9 hours ago
Subscriber
9 hours ago
Subscriber
10 hours ago