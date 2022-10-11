Urhan retain Beara junior B football title

Urhan 1-9

Adrigole 1-6

URHAN retained their Beara junior B football title after a tight contest against Adrigole in Glengarriff.

With both sides exchanging early points, Adrigole hit the front with a goal in the ninth minute from Mikey Peter O’Sullivan. Two further points put Adrigole into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after 11 minutes. Urhan responded with three unanswered points to leave the half-time score, Adrigole 1-3 to Urhan 0-4.

At the midway point in the second half Adrigole led 1-5 to 0-5, but it was Urhan who was to finish the stronger. Two superb saves from Adrigole goalkeeper Eamon Jer O’Sullivan kept the Urhan men at bay, but Urhan finally forced a breakthrough when Finbarr O’Dwyer put them in front with a goal in the 48th minute.

The final few minutes proved hectic as Adrigole went in search of a winning goal and had goal chances, but an injury-time point from Urhan secured a 1-9 to 1-6 victory.

After the game Patrick Jim O’Sullivan and Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy presented the Donal Jim O’Sullivan Cup to Urhan captain Martin McCarthy. Urhan will play the Carrigdhoun winners in the county junior B championship.