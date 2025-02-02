U21 FOOTBALL DRAWS: Carbery U21A football champions Bantry face Carbery Rangers in opener

BANTRY Blues will begin the defence of their Clóna Carbery U21A Football Championship title with a quarter-final against Carbery Rangers on Sunday, February 9th.

The Blues’ run to glory was the headline-grabbing story of the 2024 championship as the Bantry boys beat Clonakilty and Ibane Gaels to capture the title for the first time in 12 years.

The reigning champs now meet Carbery Rangers, who last won this competition in 2021, in Drimoleague on Sunday week – it’s one of four U21A quarter-finals in this knock-out championship that will be run on three consecutive Sundays. The winner of Bantry v Ross will take on either Castlehaven or Dohenys who meet at Aughaville.

In the other half of the draw defeated 2024 finalists Ibane Gaels meet Clonakilty in a quarter-final in Clonakilty, while 2023 U21A champions Newcestown play last season’s U21B kingpins O’Donovan Rossa in Rossmore, both quarter-finals at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in the U21B football championship, as O’Donovan Rossa will campaign in the A ranks this year, new champions will be crowned in this grade. There are six teams competing so we have two quarter-finals, with two teams, Ahán Gaels and Bandon, receiving byes to the semi-finals where they will meet.

On Saturday, February 8th, St Colum’s play Kilmacabea/St James in Skibbereen, while at the same time (3pm) last year’s U21C winner Kilmeen and beaten 2024 finalists Tadhg MacCarthaigh clash in Dunmanway – the winners of both quarter-finals will meet in the last four.

There are seven teams in the Carbery U21C football championship, with three quarter-finals and Gabriel Rangers receiving a bye to the semi-final. The winners of Clann na nGael v Muintir Bháire meet the winner of Owen Gaels v Kilbrittain, while Gabriel Rangers wait to see who emerges from the Randal Óg v Ilen Rovers tie at Durrus on Sunday, February 9th.

CLÓNA CARBERY U21A FC: Sunday, February 9th, quarter-finals (all games at 3pm) – A) Ibane Gaels v Clonakilty, at Ballinascarthy; B) Newcestown v O’Donovan Rossa, at Rossmore; C) Bantry Blues v Carbery Rangers, at Drimoleague; D) Castlehaven v Dohenys, at Aughaville; Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.

CLÓNA CARBERY U21B FC: Saturday, February 8th, quarter-finals (all games at 3pm) – A) St Colum’s v Kilmacabea/St James, at Skibbereen; B) Kilmeen v Tadhg MacCarthaigh, at Dunmanway; C) Ahán Gaels – bye to semi-final; D) Bandon – bye to semi-final. Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.

CLÓNA CARBERY U21B FC: quarter-finals – A) Clann na nGael v Muintir Bháire, at Ballydehob (Saturday, February 8th, 3pm); B) Owen Gaels v Kilbrittain, at Enniskeane (Saturday, February 8th, 3pm); C) Randal Óg v Ilen Rovers, at Durrus (Sunday, February 9th, 3pm); D) Gabriel Rangers – bye to semi-final. Semi-finals: A v B, C v D.