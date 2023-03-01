Tuthill to compete at European Throwing Cup in Portugal

KILBRITTAIN’S Nicola Tuthill has been included in the Athletics Ireland team that will compete at the European Throwing Cup in Leiria, Portugal on March 11th and 12th.

Tuthill, who threw a new PB of 64.45m last week, over 2.5 metres better than her previous PB, is one of six Irish athletes making the trip to Portugal.

The 2022 World U20 finalist will challenge in the U23 grade as she builds towards the European U23 Championships.