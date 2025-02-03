Tuthill targets Euro U23s as plans made for season

NICOLA Tuthill is determined to make an impact this year and signing off from the European Athletics U23 Championships in style is on her to-do list.

The Kilbrittain athlete (20) finished fourth in the women’s hammer at the European U23s held in Finland in July 2023, and as these championships are held every two years Tuthill has to wait until this summer for another opportunity of winning a medal.

This July, three-time Irish senior champion Tuthill will hope to travel to compete in the European U23s in Bergen, Norway – and it’s one of several big competitions the Paris Olympian is targeting this year.

‘You are always wanting to better yourself, and there are always things you can improve on and work on, so I am always looking at the next step and the next goal and what I can do to get there,’ Tuthill says, as she’s keen to build on her success of 2024 that including setting a new personal best and competing at the Olympics.

‘I have the European Throwing Cup in March which will be my first international event,’ she explains.

‘The European U23s – and it will be my last time able to compete in this – will be during the summer. The best-case scenario is the World seniors that are in Tokyo in September, but they will be a tough one to qualify for.’