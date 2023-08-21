Triton title could still be decided at Fastnet Rally

THE battle for the Triton Showers National Rally Championship remains on a knife-edge.

The series, which concludes with the Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally on the October bank holiday weekend, took another turn with last weekend’s ALMC Hellfire Rally in Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

The rally was won by Derry’s Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5), who finished two seconds ahead of the Citroen C3 Rally2 of the Derry/Donegal combination of Desi Henry/Shane Byrne (Citroen C3 Rally2).

Triton Championship leaders Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Limerick’s Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) were 4.6s further behind in third but netted second-placed points as Henry/Byrne are not registered for the series.

Importantly, Moffett won the Power Stage to secure an additional point that has now become hugely significant. The penultimate round is the Clare Rally (September 24th) and the Skibbereen and District Car Club, organisers of the Fastnet Rally, will be hoping the title will come down to the wire on their event.

Currently, Moffett and Devine each have three wins. Moffett also has three second places while Devine has two, having skipped one event. Moffett also has four bonus points to two for Devine. Moffett could win the title in Clare but only if he wins the rally and claims the Power Stage point.

Meanwhile, Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin and his Dunmanway co-driver Donnacha Burke (VW Polo GTi R5) finished sixth in Oldcastle but netted-third placed points and have moved into fourth in the series. Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan (Skoda Fabia R5) were 12th. Another Dunmanway driver, Conor McCarthy, and Dripsey’s Gavin Sheehan (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) were second in Class 20 and 45th overall. Barryroe co-driver Dylan Doonan and his Tyrone driver Barry Morris (Darrian T90 GTR) were 22nd.

On the opening stage, Devine posted the fastest time 1.9s ahead of Henry, who was a late entry. Gareth MacHale (VW Polo GTi R5) occupied third, 4s off the lead and 2s ahead of Josh Moffett. Daniel Cronin was fifth. The organisers lost the second stage due to an oil spill. On the final stage of the loop, Devine extended his lead over Henry to 3.7s. Moffett, who wasn’t comfortable with his Hyundai in the wet conditions, moved into third where the dry conditions were more suitable on SS3. MacHale, who clipped a bale, and Cronin were next on the leaderboard. Jason McSweeney was tenth.

Although Devine retained the lead through the second loop, Henry reduced the margin to 0.6s. The times for SS5 were scrubbed due to issues with the timing. Devine spun on SS6 where Henry was slowed when he caught up with the Skoda Fabia of Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry. Moffett showed much better pace in the dry conditions and was actually quickest on SS6, he was 7.7s off the lead. MacHale continued in fourth. Cronin opted for a hard slick for the loop but it wasn’t of benefit until SS6, where it was dry. However, Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher was using all the power and speed of his Darrian and closed to within a second of Cronin.

On the first stage of the final loop (SS7), Devine and Henry shared the exact same time. Devine moved 2.2s clear (SS8) and went on to win by 2s. Meanwhile, Moffett was best on both stages and also collected the bonus point for fastest time on the final stage. MacHale finished fourth and the dry stages suited Gallagher as he reeled in Cronin for fifth.

O’Donovan vying for Irish Tarmac Junior Rally crown

THE SAMDEC Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and the Paul Browne Plant Hire Irish Tarmac Junior Championship will both be decided on this weekend’s Modern Tyres Ulster Rally.

It’s a very important weekend for Clonakilty crew Darragh O’Donovan and Michael White (Honda Civic), who trail Rylane’s Robbie O’Hanlon and his Donegal co-driver Oisin Joyce, also in a Honda Civic, by just two points.

O’Donovan has always demonstrated a fine turn of speed but hasn’t enjoyed good fortune in terms of reliability. He has taken three wins this season - the West Cork, the Rally of the Lakes and the recent Cork ‘20’ International Rally. O’Hanlon won in Galway and has finished second to O’Donovan in Killarney and the Cork ‘20’ and was fourth in West Cork. Cavan’s Ben McIntyre (Honda Civic) still has a mathematical chance of the title.

Meanwhile, with a string of four victories, Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) is within touching distance of his maiden title. A top-four finish will be enough, irrespective of what his rivals – defending champion, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, and Welsh ace Meirion Evans – achieve.

Moffett may have his own Hyundai i20 R5 ready in time for the ten-stage event. Since he damaged the car on the Donegal International Rally, he has driven the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car belonging to his brother Sam. Much of the time and particularly in wet conditions he hasn’t found the car to his liking. Evans, who won the event last year, will campaign his VW Polo GTi R5. There are 50 percent bonus points on offer for the rally and even if either Moffett or Evans win, they need Devine to finish outside the top four championship places. Any other scenario will result in a Devine championship win.

The event is also a round of the British Rally Championship and following his decision to opt out of the series, there is disappointment that spectators will not see Keith Cronin compete.

It will be interesting to see how close the ITRC contender’s stage times will be with the BRC leader French ace Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta Rally2).

There are four stages on Friday, two late in the evening (at 7.38pm and 8.41pm). Saturday’s final leg consists of six stages, the first at 9.45am and the final stage at 3.46pm. The event is based at the Modern Tyres complex in Newry.

Cork Forest Rally

IT’S A busy weekend as the Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally, round four of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Series, which takes place on Sunday.

Based the Mallow Autograss complex, it features four stages repeated twice. The first stage gets underway at 9.23am and the final stage is scheduled for 5.10pm.

Karting

IN THE fifth round of the Motorsport Ireland Kart Championship at the Kiltorcan Raceway in Kilkenny, Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin took yet another win in the Rotax Senior Max class. Baile Bhúirne’s Anthony O’Connell was eighth.

In the IAME X-30 Juniors, Colin Cronin came from the back of the grid to finish eighth, Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy was 11th and Baile Mhic Íre’s Keith Grant was 15th.