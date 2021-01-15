Sport

Tributes paid to Eamonn Ryan after the legendary Cork senior ladies' football manager passes away

January 15th, 2021 7:15 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Eamonn Ryan guided the Rebels to ten TG4 All-Ireland senior titles and nine National League Division 1 crowns.

Share this article

‘A LEGEND in his own lifetime,’ is how Cork LGFA described Eamonn Ryan following his death on Thursday after a short illness.

Ryan (79) packed a huge amount into his GAA career and is best known for resurrecting the fortunes of the Cork ladies’ senior football team. He guided the Rebels to ten TG4 All-Ireland senior titles and nine National League Division 1 crowns during his spell at the helm, from 2004-2015.

‘It’s a very sad day, a sad day for Cork and for the GAA and for ladies football and for all those who have had the pleasure of knowing Eamonn,’ former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy said.

When the Watergrasshill native finished up as Cork ladies’ boss Ryan got involved as a selector with men’s football team between 2015 and 2018, having previously been in charge of this team in the early eighties.

Bríd Stack, who won 10 All-Irelands under Ryan, commented: ‘A truly great person that we were privileged to have in our lives. An immense loss.’

Cork footballer Orlagh Farmer described Ryan as ‘a true leader who will be sadly missed’, while former Cork County Board Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: ‘Incredibly sad news. Eamonn gave so, so much to the GAA and LGFA over a lifetime and was unbelievably wise and generous with his wisdom. He will be very sadly missed. Condolences to all who mourn him.’

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.