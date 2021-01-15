Tributes paid to Eamonn Ryan after the legendary Cork senior ladies' football manager passes away

‘A LEGEND in his own lifetime,’ is how Cork LGFA described Eamonn Ryan following his death on Thursday after a short illness.

Ryan (79) packed a huge amount into his GAA career and is best known for resurrecting the fortunes of the Cork ladies’ senior football team. He guided the Rebels to ten TG4 All-Ireland senior titles and nine National League Division 1 crowns during his spell at the helm, from 2004-2015.

‘It’s a very sad day, a sad day for Cork and for the GAA and for ladies football and for all those who have had the pleasure of knowing Eamonn,’ former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy said.

When the Watergrasshill native finished up as Cork ladies’ boss Ryan got involved as a selector with men’s football team between 2015 and 2018, having previously been in charge of this team in the early eighties.

Bríd Stack, who won 10 All-Irelands under Ryan, commented: ‘A truly great person that we were privileged to have in our lives. An immense loss.’

Cork footballer Orlagh Farmer described Ryan as ‘a true leader who will be sadly missed’, while former Cork County Board Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: ‘Incredibly sad news. Eamonn gave so, so much to the GAA and LGFA over a lifetime and was unbelievably wise and generous with his wisdom. He will be very sadly missed. Condolences to all who mourn him.’





I can’t describe the loss we all feel from Eamonn’s passing. It was a privilege to have such a gentleman at the helm to guide us into adulthood. The memories we created & shared will be forever treasured.Ní fheicimid a leithead ann arís. #simplythebest pic.twitter.com/fABl47sd2B — Valerie Mulcahy (@valeriemulcahy) January 14, 2021

The UCC team that lost the 1967 Cork County Senior Football Final to Beara on a score of 2.05 to 0.07 after a replay on the 29th of October. College were captained by Denis Philpott and featured his brother Eric and Eamonn Ryan RIP @UCCSport @HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/wMNRJzWPVx — UCC GAA (@ucc_gaa) January 14, 2021

Cork GAA would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Eamonn Ryan RIP. Eamonn was a former Cork player who won 2 Senior @MunsterGAA Football medals in 1966 & 1967. He was a former Cork Senior Football Manager and also a Cork Senior Football Selector. https://t.co/3b9AgC3l57 pic.twitter.com/uAbWkDGUW7 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 14, 2021

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Eamonn Ryan, former player and manager of Cork’s men and women’s football teams, who guided the Cork ladies footballers to 10 All-Ireland wins in 11 years. His contribution to the sport is truly outstanding.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 14, 2021

“A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life”



A true leader who will be sadly missed ? I am extremely grateful for your mentorship and encouragement both on and off the pitch ?



Sincere condolences to Eamonn’s family and friends at this sad time. RIP ? pic.twitter.com/4FUvami6UH — Dr. Orlagh Farmer (@OrlaghFarmer) January 14, 2021