Tragedy curtails Donegal International Rally

THE tragic death of a teenage spectator, who was hit by a car during the 12th stage (Gartan) of the Donegal International Rally on Saturday afternoon, led to the cancellation of the remainder of the event.

The teenager, named as Tadhg Callaghan-Carter from Churchill in Donegal, passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Two other spectators, who were also removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

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A joint statement issued by Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club said: ‘Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club are deeply saddened to confirm that a young male spectator has passed away following an accident on the 12th stage of the Donegal International Rally.

‘As a mark of respect, the organisers have cancelled the remainder of the event.

‘As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Siochána have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.’

Five-time World Rally Championship event winner and Dungannon native Kris Meeke (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2), who was leading the rally at the time, was later deemed to be the winner.

The event began on Friday with six stages in the Gweedore region. It quickly developed into a contest between Meeke and reigning Irish Tarmac Rally champion Callum Devine (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) with Meeke leading from the opening stage and ending the day with an 11.8-second advantage.

Third-placed Josh McErlean (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and his Killeagh co-driver Eoin Treacy ended the day in third, 11.6 seconds further behind.

On the first run over the classic Knockalla on Saturday, Meeke took another stage win that increased his lead to 14.1 seconds, but Devine made a fine response winning the stage at Drumhallagh and cutting the deficit to 11 seconds.

Meeke won the repeat of both stages to extend his lead to 17.4 seconds. McErlean (Ford Fiesta Rally2) showed fine form on SS10 where he was second quickest and just 1.5 seconds shy of stage winner Meeke.

SS10 marked the halfway point of the rally as Tyrone's Philip Allen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2), seeded at 16, slotted into fourth ahead of Monaghan's and West Cork Rally winner Josh Moffett.

On SS11 (Trentagh) Devine had a stage win and reduced Meeke's lead to 13.9 seconds, McErlean was second quickest through the stage as Moffett took 4.5 seconds out of Allen that cut the margin between them.

The tragedy that unfolded on SS12 (Gartan) brought a sad end to the rally. When results were posted several hours later, Meeke was shown to have finished 31.6 seconds ahead of McErlean with ERC regular Philip Allen 29.5 seconds further behind in third.

In the Historic section, which began on Saturday, Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney (Ford Escort WRC), who was co-driven by Blackpool's Liam Brennan, finished fourth overall, and second in terms of the Irish Historic Rally Championship. He continues to lead the series with two rounds remaining.

Clondrohid co-driver Iarla McCarthy and his British driver Duncan Williams (Fired Escort) were classified sixth overall while his brother Eoghan and another British driver Alan Watkins (Escort) were 13th.

Results: 1. K. Meeke/L. Regan (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) 1h. 22m. 01.8s; 2. J. McErlean/E. Treacy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) +31.6s; 3. P. Allen/C. Drew (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) +1m. 01.1s; 4. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) +1m. 04.8s; 5. C. McCourt/B. McNulty (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) +1m. 26.6s; 6. E. Doherty/T. Murphy (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) +1m. 27.0s; 7. M. Boyle/D. Boyle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) +1m. 58.2s; 8. M. Evans/G. Conway (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) +1m. 58.5s; 9. D. Henry/D. O'Sullivan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) +2m. 25.8s; 10. K. Eves/C. Melly (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) +2m. 28.7s.

Historics: 1. J. O'Donnell/P. Robinson (BMW M3) 45m. 12.4s; 2. M. McDaid/D. Campbell (Ford Escort) +28.8s; 3. T. O'Connell/P. Hughes (Ford Escort) +31.5s; 4. J. McSweeney/L. Brennan (Ford Escort WRC) +1m. 14.3s; 5. A. Johnson/J. McSherry (Vauxhall Chevette HSR) +2m. 16.9s; 6. D. Williams/I. McCarthy (Ford Escort RS1800) +2m. 24.1s.