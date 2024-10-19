Tom Ferguson try powers Bandon to derby win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

BRAGGING rights rest in Bandon after they came out on top in a tightly-contested West Cork derby in Munster Junior League Division 1, defeating Clonakilty 10-7.

Bandon's try came from Tom Ferguson, while Hugh O’Mahony knocked over the conversion and a penalty. For Clonakilty, Rob Howick crossed for a try, and Mark Purcell added the conversion.

That’s two wins from two for Bandon, who sit in fifth place on nine points. Clonakilty have two losses from two and take up the bottom of the table in 14th position. This weekend it’s Crosshaven at home for Clon on Saturday, 19th, at 2.30pm, while Bandon host Newcastle West on Sunday, 2.30pm.

It will be the second trip in a week to West Cork for Limerick side Newcastle West as they travelled to play Skibbereen last weekend. It was the home side that came out on top in a thrilling high-scoring affair, winning 42-33. David Shannon was the standout performer for Skibbereen, scoring a hat-trick of tries and converting four of them. Additional tries came from Tom Beare, Kieran Shannon, and Xavier McEldowney. Shannon also added a penalty to round off an impressive day with the boot. The win marks Skibb's first of the year and raises them to seventh place on seven points.

Kinsale bounced back from their previous defeat with a 41-33 victory at home over Abbeyfeale in Division 2. There was a spread of tryscorers – Timmy Lynch, who touched down twice, Brian O’Donnell, Erhan Farley, Dan Graham, Robin O’Flynn, and Conall Gilleran all scored. Dylan Lacey added three conversions to help secure a well-deserved win. Kinsale are in eighth place on five points. They host Castleisland this Sunday, 20th, at 2.30pm.