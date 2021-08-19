Thrilling last shot earns junior crown for Aoife Creedon

The women’s junior final at Togher Cross recently was a titanic battle that went right to the wire.

Aoife Creedon from Ballyvourney is the new holder of the O’Riordan Cup after a thrilling last-shot victory over a gallant Carbery champion Eileen McCarthy from Skibbereen.

McCarthy made the better start and was the bowl of odds up after four before Aoife reduced the margin with fine efforts to the ‘chips’ bend. The Skibb lady hit a slack patch in the bowling to ‘the bridge’ allowing Aoife lead for the first time but regained the ascendancy with a terrific cast around the ‘Hurley’s bend’.

As a see-saw battle unfolded, Aoife did magnificently in the bowling to ‘O’Farrell’s’ to come within metres of another huge throw from the Carbery champion, a vital response in light of the eventual outcome. The Gaeltacht contender was back in front when McCarthy made an error at ‘Cronin’s’ and it looked to be going her way when she opened up a sizable lead with three to go. Eileen rallied splendidly closing the gap to thirty for the last shots and then firing a superb effort over the line setting a daunting task for her rival. With a lot to do, Aoife, a daughter of former senior John Creedon, kept her focus and delivered the perfect response. Tracked with precision on the centre, it ensured a narrow but deserved victory. Chairman Michael Brennan congratulated both finalists at the after-score presentation.