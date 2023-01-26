Three Cork Division 1 league games to be shown on TG4

THREE of Cork's Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 games will be broadcast live on TG4.

The Rebels’ third game – home to Dublin – will be shown live on the new bank holiday Monday in February, 6th, at 3pm. On St Patrick’s Day (Friday, March 17th), the derby between Cork and Kerry will also be live on TG4, at 4pm. Cork’s final Division 1 game is against the reigning league and All-Ireland champions Meath on Saturday, March 25th, and this will also be live on TG4 (1pm).

More good news as all games in the league, across all four divisions, will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.