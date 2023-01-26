Sport

Three Cork Division 1 league games to be shown on TG4

January 26th, 2023 4:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Laura O'Mahony and her Cork team-mates got off to a winning start in the league against Mayo last weekend.

Share this article

THREE of Cork's Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 games will be broadcast live on TG4.

The Rebels’ third game – home to Dublin – will be shown live on the new bank holiday Monday in February, 6th, at 3pm. On St Patrick’s Day (Friday, March 17th), the derby between Cork and Kerry will also be live on TG4, at 4pm. Cork’s final Division 1 game is against the reigning league and All-Ireland champions Meath on Saturday, March 25th, and this will also be live on TG4 (1pm).

More good news as all games in the league, across all four divisions, will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.