Those tough years make Baltimore’s WCL Championship success even sweeter

BALTIMORE’S Championship-winning campaign has come at a cost for one player. Kieran O’Driscoll had a bet with manager Seanie McCarthy that he would score at least five goals or get five assists this past season – but he came up short. There’s a price to pay.

‘He has to dress up as a crab on either a bank holiday weekend in Baltimore or some busy weekend, and stand in the square!’ laughs Jason Minihane, the choice of costume a nod to Baltimore FC’s nickname, the Crabs.

After grabbing the headlines with their title-winning campaign and promotion to the Premier Division for next season, O’Driscoll’s fun forfeit will grab peoples’ attention during the off-season as the team celebrates a success that was a long time coming.

It’s 15 years since Baltimore last won West Cork League silverware – it was a Division 2 (third tier) title in 2010.

Adam Cotter is a link between that team and the current group, so has seen the tough years in between these two successes that are 15 years apart.

Player/coach Jason Minihane is another who has had to wait for a moment like this, so it explains why Baltimore have celebrated their Championship title in style.

‘Knowing what we have been through, it makes this a lot sweeter alright,’ Minihane says.

‘I started playing for Baltimore when I was 16, and we won very little, maybe the odd game here and there. There were years when we were mid-table or lower. In the last few years we were getting closer, so we felt we had a chance to win something with this group.

‘I had stopped playing for a while when I was abroad, and when I moved home around eight years ago I started playing again. Seanie McCarthy and Dwayne O’Driscoll stepped back, so myself, Brian Leonard, Kieran O’Driscoll and Adam Cotter said we’d keep it going. Ever since I’ve been involved more and more. Seanie came back this year which is great – he did a lot this season, and so did Adam Cotter.’

This was the season it all came together – Baltimore outlasted Lyre Rovers (who were also promoted) in the battle to win the Championship league title. The Crabs won 15 of their 20 league games, were the top scorers with 64 goals, and finished the season with a trophy in their hands. Recently, they were presented with the league cup at the immaculate Baltimore Road ground – and it sparked another round of celebrations.

‘This year it all worked out and came together,’ Minihane explains. ‘The difference this year is we had consistency in numbers. Before there were games where we might have had the bare 11 players, or even started a game with ten, whereas this season we had a solid 14 or 15 players at every game.

‘We know next year we’d need the full squad, but with fewer league games in the Premier Division that could be more realistic and suit us better.

‘We also got a couple of more young lads in, like James O’Neill, Paddy Collins and Tadhg Garrett who played a big role for us. Barry Collins signed up as well and that was another boost.’

The success of this season might also persuade a few more players to sign up with Baltimore. The Crabs can also take encouragement from how Castletown Celtic performed in their first season in the Premier Division – they finished an impressive third behind the leading two, Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers.

‘We saw what Castletown did this season, and it shows how important a good start is. If you can pick up points early on, it gives you a platform,’ Minihane says. ‘The Premier will be another level up, but it’s exciting to have a crack at it, the chance to compete against teams like Clon and Drinagh whose players are predominantly soccer players. It will be good to challenge ourselves.

‘We’ll hopefully strengthen the squad too – Stephen Leonard is back, and there are a few others who might play too.’

The rise of Baltimore is a team effort.

Hard-working people like James Kitt in the background; he organises fundraisers. Ollie, the groundsman at the Baltimore Road, who keeps the pitch in such great shape. Skibbereen AFC for letting Baltimore use their facilities.

There are so many pieces to this title-winning jigsaw that has put Baltimore FC on the map, and will end up with Kieran O’Driscoll in a crab costume!