News

Dangerous Ballylickey junction to get €50,000 in funding

June 18th, 2025 6:13 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Dangerous Ballylickey junction to get €50,000 in funding Image
Ballylickey Junction N71

A notorious junction on the N71 at Ballylickey Bridge where four roads meet is to get €50,000 in funding for works there.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) confirmed the news this afternoon, having previously raised it at numerous Council meetings along with other councillors who all had called for major re-surfacing works and line markings at this busy junction

The issue was also raised at a recent meeting of the Municipal District of West Cork with several councillors warning that it is an accident waiting to happen.

Cllr Collins welcomed the announcement of the funding allocation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) but said they need to secure more funding for the rest of the N71

 

