SLIDESHOW: Baltimore FC celebrates WCL title success

BALTIMORE were crowned West Cork League Championship winners, and recently got their hands on the trophy at a special presentation at the Baltimore Road. Our photographer Paddy Feen was in Skibbereen to capture the special moment! Enjoy!
Ronnie Tanner treasurer of the West Cork League presents the trophy to Kieran Lynch captain of the Baltimore FC team that won the O'Brien Water Srvices.com Championship.
The Baltimore FC team celebrates with the O'Brien Water Srvices.com Championship Cup.
Kieran Lynch captain of the Baltimore FC team raises the O'Brien Water Services.com Championship Cup. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
The Baltimore FC team that won the O'Brien Water Services.com Championship. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
The Baltimore FC team celebrates after being confirmed winners of the O'Brien Water Services.com Championship. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Barry Collins, Kieran Lynch, captain and Dan MacEoin. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Brothers Danny and Paddy Collins with the cup. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Alan Davis with his brother John and baby Lottie. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Team manager Sean McCarthy and Kieran Lynch with the O'Brien Water Services.com Championship Cup. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
The team management group Sean McCarthy, Kieran O'Driscoll, Adam Cotter and Jason Minihane. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Barry Collins with his parents Sean and Carmel. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
John Davis with Ellie and baby Lottie. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Kieran Lynch and Cathy Lynch. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Sean Minihane, Emmet Hourihane and Peter O'Driscoll. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Dan MacEoin was Baltimore FC's leading goal scorer with a total of fifteen for the season. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Denis and Sean McCarthy with the cup. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Alan and John Davis with their mother Caroline. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Carol, Fionn, Denis and Jack Whooley. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Dan MacEoin, Karl Stakelum and Kieran Lynch. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Kieran O'Driscoll and Sarah Drew. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Kieran O'Driscoll, Sarah Drew and Sean McCarthy. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Peter O'Driscoll and his mother Helen. (Photo: Paddy Feen)