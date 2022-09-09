The perfect ten for Timmy Moloney in Lyre

TIMMY Moloney from Grange in Clonakilty took his season tally to ten winners when landing the Grade G & G1 Pace at Lyre harness races on Saturday afternoon.

Deuce Queen led for the opening half but Moloney sent The Red Rebel to the front on the final circuit and was full value for his two-and-a-half-length winning margin.

‘The O’Callaghan brothers from Schull, who own the horse, asked me a few months back if I would train him. This is his second win for me. It's my tenth winning drive this year, not too bad for a man with only three horses,’ Moloney said afterwards.

The Kane brothers from Trim in Meath have been travelling to West Cork most weeks and had another successful raid, taking home two winners. Patrick set the ball rolling with Miss Pantastic, who won by seventh lengths in the Grade F E & D Pace. Mark, the younger of the Kane siblings, gave Immortal John an almost carbon-copy drive when taking the Grade D & C Pace.

Oisin Quill came in for yet another spare drive on Humour De Cosse, and won by eight lengths from Banderillo Piya and the luckless Empereur Souverain back in third.

Racing concluded with a five-runner Grade D C & A Trot with form horse, Comete Des Landes, having to give his four rivals a 50-yard handicap. Brutenor, who loves it in Lyre, was sent to the front from the start and built up a five-length lead.

Going out on the final circuit the veteran was still in front of Fina Mix with Comete Des Landes making a few mistakes and struggled to reduce the handicap. On the back straight Fina Mix hit the front and ran out a five-length winner from Brutenor.

Racing moves to Dunmanway this Sunday, 11th, for the annual George Deane Memorial Race Day.