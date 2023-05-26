Sport

TEAM NEWS: Three changes to the Cork team to face Limerick

May 26th, 2023 1:00 PM

By Matthew Hurley

Newcestown clubman Luke Meade will start for Cork against Limerick on Sunday.

CORK boss Pat Ryan has made three changes to his team that will play Limerick in the Munster SHC on Sunday.

Ger Millerick, Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston replace Tommy O’Connell, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane.

The Rebels come into the game knowing that if they lose, they’re out of the hurling championship.

Cork (v Limerick): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) (Captain); Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills); Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Padraig Power (Blarney).

****

