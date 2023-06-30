TEAM NEWS: One change for Cork as Hurley named on the bench

CORK have made one change from their 1-14 to 0-16 victory over Roscommon to play Derry in the All Ireland SFC quarter final on Sunday at 1.45pm in Croke Park, live on RTE2.

The injured Luke Fahy makes way for match winning hero Kevin O'Donovan as Brian Hurley is named amongst the substitutes despite some injury concerns outlined by John Cleary earlier in the week.

Ruairi Deane keeps his place in the starting side despite a neck injury concern.

Cork (v Derry): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Sean Powter (Douglas), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs), Eoghan Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) (Captain), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).