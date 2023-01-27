Sport

TEAM NEWS: One change for Cork ahead of Waterford test

January 27th, 2023 1:14 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kellyann Hogan of Waterford in action against Laura O'Mahony of Cork during theie 2022 TG4 All-Ireland SFC Group D Round 3 match at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

BY JACKIE CAHILL

A MUNSTER derby is on the cards in Piltown on Sunday in Lidl NFL Division 1, as Cork make the trip away to Waterford, who will grace the Kilkenny venue for a second successive week.

Kerry got the better of Waterford there in Round 1, as Cork made a winning start to their top flight campaign with a victory over Mayo.

Waterford will be keen to avoid a second successive defeat, which would leave them in early relegation trouble.

Cork, meanwhile, will look to build on the Mayo win and propel themselves firmly into the shake-up for a coveted top two slot.

 

There’s lots at stake here between two sides who know plenty about each other.

Cork have made just one change to their starting line-up, with Katie Quirke coming in for Sarah Leahy. Waterford, who lost to Kerry in Round 1, are unchanged.

Cork (v Waterford): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, E Meaney, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; R Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary (capt.), L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, A Ring.

Waterford (v Cork): E O’Brien; Kate McGrath, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, A Waring; A O’Neill, B McMaugh, C McCarthy; A Fitzgerald, L McGregor, S McGuckian.

