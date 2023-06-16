TEAM NEWS: No changes to Cork team to face Mayo

JOHN Cleary has named the same starting team that played Kerry to play Mayo in their All Ireland SFC group 1 game on Sunday at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, live on GAAGO.

There are two changes to the subs bench though as injury returnees Conor Corbett and Tommy Walsh replace Blake Murphy and Kevin Flahive.

Cork (v Mayo): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) (Captain), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).