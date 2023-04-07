TEAM NEWS: Hurley in, but Shanley misses out

BRIAN Hurley has been passed fit for Sunday’s Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare.

The Cork captain had been a doubt for the championship opener, having missed the last two games of the league with a shoulder injury, but has been given the nod to start in the full-forward line against Clare at Cusack Park (2pm).

Cork defender Maurice Shanley, the other main injury worry with a hamstring, misses out.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s Brian O'Driscoll, who has shaken off the hamstring injury picked up against Limerick, will start his first championship game since Cork’s loss to Tyrone in 2018.

CORK (V CLARE): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire).

SUBS: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).