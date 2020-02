TEAM NEWS: Herlihy, Buckley, Foley and Lawton all start for Cork U20 footballers

DOHENYS’ Fionn Herlihy has been named in the Cork full-forward line for their Munster U20 football championship semi-final away to Clare in Miltown-Malbay on Wednesday night at 7pm.

Herlihy is joined in a dangerous attack by Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) and Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), as the Cork U20s begin their provincial title defence.

There will be plenty of West Cork interest in the young Rebels as David Buckley (Newcestown) and Bill Foley (Bantry Blues) start in the half-back line, while Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers) is named in midfield.

Clare beat Waterford by 3-14 to 0-6 in their quarter-final last week.

Cork team: Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket); Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada); David Buckley (Newcestown), Bill Foley (Bantry Blues), Brian Lynch (Douglas); Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk); Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán) Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Subs: Cian O’Leary (Douglas), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Sean Desmond (Clondrohid), Eoghan Lehane (Canovee), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Conor Russell (Douglas), Gerry O’Sullivan (Boherbue).