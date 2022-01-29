TEAM NEWS: Grimes and Buckley to make Cork football national league debuts

CORK football manager Keith Ricken will hand national league debuts to five players for the Rebels’ Division 2 opener away to Roscommon on Sunday.

Eire Óg’s John Cooper is named at centre back, Clonakilty’s Joe Grimes has been selected in midfield, and Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), David Buckley (Newcestown) and Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) are all named in attack.

There are familiar faces in defence with Míchéal Martin in goal and a full-back line of Sean Powter, Sean Meehan and Tadhg Corkery. Castlehaven dangerman Brian Hurley will spearhead an attack that also includes Daniel Dineen and Mark Cronin in the full-forward line.

Cork team: Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), David Buckley (Newcestown); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Shane Merrit (Mallow), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Buckley (Dohenys), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).