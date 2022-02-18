TEAM NEWS: Dohenys man Herlihy to make first league start and Barrs' trio also included

CORK footballers are boosted by the return of their St Finbarr’s contingent for Sunday’s tough Allianz Football League Division 2 trip to table-toppers Derry.

The Barr’s trio of Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Billy Hennessey, who was a member of Cork’s senior hurling panel last year, all come into the starting line-up as boss Keith Ricken makes six changes from the side that drew with Clare last time out.

Goalkeeper Chris Kelly (Éire Óg) will make his league debut between the posts, while Dohenys’ Fionn Herlihy, impressive off the bench against Clare, will make his first league start. Joint captain Sean Meehan is also coming in, at full back.

CORK (v Derry): Chris Kelly (Éire Og); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Shane Merritt (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Og), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra); Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), David Buckley (Newcestown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).

Subs: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Eoghan Sweeney (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas) and Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).