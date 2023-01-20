TEAM NEWS: Cork reveal team for opener against Mayo

BY JACKIE CAHILL

CORK open their 2023 Lidl NFL Division 1 campaign away to Mayo in the Connacht Centre of Excellence this Sunday, 22nd, at 1.30pm.

Mayo and Cork last met in a competitive fixture in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final – a tie won by Mayo in scintillating fashion.

Mayo lost out to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and Sunday’s opponents will be itching to get going in 2023.

Cork have lost brilliant forward Orla Finn to inter-county retirement but there’s still plenty of talent and experience available to manager Shane Ronayne.

Mayo boss Michael Moyles welcomes Sarah Tierney and Rachel Kearns back into his set-up, and they’re joined by returning Clodagh McManamon and Deirdre Doherty to bolster the green and red ranks.

Mayo and Cork are two counties who will expect to compete for the top honours in 2023 – and this looks like being another wide-open season.

Cork (v Mayo): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, E Meaney, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; S Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary (capt.), R Leahy, D Kiely; L Coppinger, E Kiely, A Ring.

Mayo (v Cork): L Brennan; É Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); C McManamon, H Reape; E Reape, S Cafferky, S Howley; L Cafferky, T Needham, R Kearns.