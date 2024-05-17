TEAM NEWS: Cork make two changes for Munster final

BY JACKIE CAHILL

AFTER defeating Kerry in last year’s Munster final, Cork are looking for back-to-back TG4 Munster Senior Championship final titles when the teams clash in Mallow on Saturday at 4pm (live on Spórt TG4 YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=gSnm8iHg4U8)

The sides have already met in the round-robin phase of the competition, a fixture won by Kerry, but Cork’s victories over Waterford and Tipperary saw them through to the final, as Kerry won all three group games.

Cork needed a late point from Sadbh McGoldrick to see off Tipperary and book a final place and after running Kerry to four points when the sides met towards the end of April, the Leesiders will be looking for another good performance.

Kerry will start as favourites as they look to regain the title last won in 2022 but Cork won’t fear the Kingdom, who are viewed as one of the leading contenders for All-Ireland glory.

Cork have made two changes in personnel following the Tipperary win, with goalkeeper Sarah Murphy coming in for Caoimhe Richmond, while Lydia McDonagh replaces Libby Coppinger.

Kerry have made ten changes to the team that accounted for Waterford last time out, with Mary Ellen Bolger replacing Ciara Butler in goal, while there are also starts for Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch, Mary O’Connell, Anna Galvin, captain Niamh Carmody, Katie Brosnan, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Along with Butler, Kate O’Sullivan, Aoife Dillane, Róisín Rahilly, Lorraine Scanlon, Róisín Smith, Amy Harrington, Hannah O’Donoghue, Emma Dineen and Jaydn Lucey drop out of the starting line-up.

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, D Kiniry, A Ryan; S Leahy, A Healy, K O’Driscoll; M O’Callaghan (capt.), A O’Mahony; K Quirke, D Kiely, A McDonagh; L McDonagh, L O’Mahony, E Cleary.

Kerry: M.E. Bolger; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, C Lynch, E O’Connor; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody (capt.), N Ní Chonchúir, D Kearney; K Brosnan, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

***

Munster Senior B Final: Limerick v Cork (B), Mallow on Saturday, 2pm

Clare were champions in 2023 but opted not to compete this year. Cork and Kerry’s B selections did participate, along with Limerick, and following the round-robin phase, it’s Limerick and Cork who will compete for the silverware on offer. Limerick will be looking for a provincial boost before thoughts switch to the TG4 All-Ireland series, where they find themselves in group B alongside Kilkenny, Louth and Longford.

Limerick: S Hennessy; J McGuire, Y Lee (capt.), R Browne; G Lee, L Coughlan, L Ryan; R Ambrose, M MacNamara; K O’Leary, D Murphy, C Mee; E Woulfe, I Kennelly, C McGrath.

Cork: C Moore (capt.); S Callanan, C Heffernan, R Sheehan; E Murphy, R Shanley, L Mahoney; K Redmond, A O’Sullivan; G Murphy, E Hurley, E Murphy; N O’Mahony, O Roche, K Horgan.