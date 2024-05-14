Sport

Libby Coppinger to miss TWO Munster finals this weekend

May 14th, 2024 11:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork dual star Libby Coppinger.

CORK dual star Libby Coppinger will miss TWO Munster finals this weekend.

The St Colum’s woman is facing a few weeks on the sidelines after injuring her hamstring in the Cork footballers’ recent Munster round-robin win against Tipperary, ruling her out of the Munster ladies’ football and camogie finals this weekend.

Shane Ronayne’s footballers meet Kerry in the TG4 Munster Senior Championship final on Saturday in Mallow (4pm), while Ger Manley’s charges play Waterford in the provincial camogie final on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles (1.45pm).

