TEAM NEWS: Cork make four changes for Galway trip

BY JACKIE CAHILL

CORK manager Shane Ronayne has made four changes following defeat to Dublin in a high-scoring thriller, as the Rebels are away to Galway in a Lidl National League Division 1 clash on Sunday (Pearse Stadium, 2pm)

Laura O’Mahony, Brid O’Sullivan, Abigail Ring and Abbie O’Mahony come in for Aoife Healy, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger and Dara Kiely.

Galway’s 100 per cent record was ended by Meath in Navan last time out – and the Tribeswomen needed a late equaliser to avoid a first defeat. Galway have been moving nicely, though, and with seven points from a possible nine to date, they’re in a strong position.

Cork are not out of the equation for a Final place either, with four points on the board. Ronayne’s charges produced an excellent second half display which could have seen them beat Dublin last time out, before Carla Rowe came up trumps for the visitors late on.

Galway (v Cork): A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, O Divilly, M Glynn; E Noone, R Leonard, K Slevin.

Cork (v Galway): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, S Leahy, D Kiniry; L O’Mahony, M O’Callaghan (capt.), M Duggan; B O’Sullivan, E O’Shea; E Cleary, A Ring, A O’Mahony; K Quirke, E Kiely, R Leahy.