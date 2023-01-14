TEAM NEWS: Cork make five changes for Clare test

JOHN Cleary has made five changes to his Cork team for Sunday afternoon’s McGrath Cup clash away to Clare (Kilmurry-lbrickane GAA Club in Quilty, 1.30pm).

From the team that beat Kerry 5-11 to 0-14 in their opener last week, in come goalkeeper Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), defenders Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) and Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), and John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers) and Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) in attack, in place of Micheal Aodh Martin, Kevin O'Donovan, Rory Maguire, Sean Powter and Conor Corbett.

Cork have named a full-back line of Maurice Shanley, Daniel O'Mahony and Tommy Walsh while Luke Fahy comes in to replace Rory Maguire in a half-back line that also includes Sean Meehan and Matty Taylor. The midfield pairing of Colm O'Callaghan and Ian Maguire keep their places, as do Eoghan McSweeney and Brian O'Driscoll in the half-forward line, though John O’Rourke replaces Sean Powter. In the full-forward line, Steven Sherlock comes in to join a dangerous attack including Chris Óg Jones and Brian Hurley.

Cork (v Clare): Chris Kelly (Éire Óg); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O'Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Brian O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paul Ring (Aghaullogue), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers).