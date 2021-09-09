Sport

TEAM NEWS: Cork captain Collins will start All-Ireland final

September 9th, 2021 11:17 AM

By Southern Star Team

Cork captain Linda Collins will start the All-Ireland final.

Share this article

By Daragh Ó Conchúir 

LINDA Collins has been named to lead Cork as they bid for a 29th All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship title against Galway at Croke Park on Sunday (Live RTÉ 2 - 4.15pm).

Collins comes in for four-time All-Ireland winner Orla Cronin, who has had a three-game suspension imposed after being sent off late in the Rebels’ semi-final victory Kilkenny. The dismissal will be appealed to the Camogie Association’s hearings committee this Friday night however, in a bid to clear the cerebral Enniskeane sharpshooter.

Courcey Rovers star Collins was introduced in the 50th minute of the semi-final to considerable effect, being heavily involved before striking a dramatic injury-time winning point. She is the only change to in a team that boasts five All-Ireland senior final debutants: Collins’ Courcey Rovers clubmate Fiona Keating, goalkeeper Amy Lee, 19-year-old Ciara O’Sullivan and athletic wing-backs Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy.  Former underage star Cliona Healy is a notable addition to the match-day squad.

There is no change to the Galway team that got over the line against Tipperary, corner-back Dervla Higgins succeeding in having her red card rescinded due to a case of mistaken identity and able to prepare for her maiden senior decider. She is the only debutant in an experienced line-up. Carrie Dolan, who has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the opening round victory over Westmeath, has been named among the substitutes but so has long-term cruciate knee ligament victim Heather Cooney, as the Tribeswomen look to add to their three titles and go one step further than last year, when they lost in the decider to Kilkenny.

CORK (v Galway SCF): A Lee, P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes, H Looney, A Thompson, C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan, K Mackey, A O’Connor, L Collins

GALWAY (v Cork SCF): Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, D Higgins, S Gardiner, E Helebert, C Cormican, N Hanniffy, N Kilkenny, C Finnerty, S Spellman, A Donohue, S McGrath, O McGrath, A O’Reilly

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.