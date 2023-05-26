TEAM NEWS: Cleary makes four changes for Louth clash

BRIAN Hurley and Maurice Shanley are among the four changes made from the Cork footballers loss to Clare in April for their All Ireland SFC Group 1 game with Louth in Navan.

It’s Kevin O’Donovan and Steven Sherlock who miss out in the West Cork men’s places.

The other two changes see Sean Meehan and Killian O’Hanlon come in for Rory Maguire and Eoghan McSweeney.

There are places on the panel too for Thomas Clancy, Blake Murphy and Patrick Doyle.

Cork (v Louth): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) (Captain), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Blake Murphy (St Vincents), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers).