Team bowling to receive All-Ireland status from 2025

BÓL Chumann’s first executive meeting of the new year included an outline of what will be a busy opening quarter with dates underlined for events up to the end of March.

Changes, too, to the team bowling format were revealed as well as the decision to give the competition All-Ireland status from 2025 onwards.

Commencing in the regions shortly, team bowling play-offs will consist of teams of three instead of the previous four. Competing teams must be aligned to one club and be composed of one from novice C and two from the D grade. A substitute may be nominated from the D grade. Covering the longest distance over ten shots will determine the winners.

Regions have been advised that they may have two teams representing at the overall county team finals which have been pencilled in for Sunday, March 24th at their usual venue Castletownkenneigh. In addition, the top three from the overall finals will compete in a special competition at the junior C/novice All-Ireland weekend on September 7th/8th.

It has been confirmed that the London region will host the 2024 All-Ireland junior C/novice finals but under the South-West umbrella at a famed old bowling road adjacent to Courtmacsherry. This is the forerunner to 2025 when all regions including overseas will submit teams to contest for All-Ireland honours in a team championship which will replace junior C. The junior C grade will then move to one of the regular north/south All-Ireland slots in July/August.

Sunday, February 25th is the date for the 2024 inter-regional youths team play-offs. Regional trials are ongoing to determine the top three in boys’ U14/U12/U10 and girls’ U12/U14/U16. The Denis Kelleher Shield will be up for grabs when they all come together at The Phale Road, Ballineen on February 25th.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the inter-provincial underage team finals at Newcastle in Dublin. These will also take place in the coming weeks. Castletownkenneigh Bowling Club has a club All-Ireland fundraising programme at their venue on February 17th/18th while Ból Chumann has a further three-day series aimed at international fundraising scheduled for St Patrick’s weekend. This will stay with the tried and trusted format of three regions coming together to organise a programme of scores.

Still on the European Championships, James O’Driscoll confirmed that the schedule of events for the 17th games at Newharlingerseil, Germany, in May is as follows: opening and parade of competing nations on Thursday, May 9th; Dutch Moors finals, Friday, May 10th; Road Bowling, Saturday, May 11th; German Loft, Sunday, May 12th; Depart, Monday May 13th.

Ból Chumann Uladh has the first north-south confrontations of 2024 when they host an eight-score Youth Development fundraiser at Madden, Co Armagh on February 3rd and 4th. The Marsh Road club’s ‘Dowtcha Boy’ festival of bowling on a date to be announced is also on the itinerary for February/March.

Ból Chumann ladies have planned for their first ladies/girls’ morning of 2024 and have pencilled in Bottlehill in the North-East division as the venue. Saturday, February 10th at 10.30am is date and time for all women bowlers, adult and underage, to assemble with particular emphasis on those from North Cork, North-East, City and East divisions. All are welcome.