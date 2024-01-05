TALKING POINTS: Castlehaven v St Brigid’s in All-Ireland club football semi-final showdown

GOALS WIN GAMES: Okay, it’s a well-worn cliche, but there’s truth in it. St Brigid’s have scored goals in six of their nine championship games (Roscommon and Connacht), and while their average is skewed somewhat by hitting seven past North Roscommon and four against Roscommon Gaels, they have still racked up 15 in this campaign, for a scoring average of 2-12 per game. Haven, on the other hand, have scored goals in five of their nine championship games (Cork and Munster), but have only hit the net five times in total – they haven’t scored more than one goal in a game. Jack Cahalane (2), Brian Hurley (2) and Robbie Minihane (1) are their only goal scorers in this run. Given Brigid’s didn’t concede a goal in the Roscommon championship, and have only conceded three in total (Connacht), Haven’s ability to create and finish goal chances could be telling.

HURLEY V O’CARROLL: Brian Hurley has been one of the top forwards in Cork for over a decade, and he’s still producing the goods. The 31-year-old sharpshooter is Castlehaven’s top scorer in their county and Munster-winning campaigns, hitting 2-39, including 21 from placed balls. He showed his worth, again, in the Munster final, leading the fightback when Dingle were on top. St Brigid’s have their own scoring maestro in Roscommon forward Ben O’Carroll, who manager Jerome Stack has hailed as a ‘special talent’. Off the back of his first season with Roscommon seniors in 2023, O’Carroll has scored 7-29 (1-0 pen, 15f) for his club, so he will need close attention on Sunday.

INJURY WORRIES: A no-brainer, but Castlehaven need all their key men available for this clash. There are question marks hanging over the fitness of both Michael Hurley and Damien Cahalane, and if either of this duo misses out, that’s a huge blow to the West Cork men. In-form forward Hurley has been in flying form in Haven’s championship run – arguably man-of-the-match in their wins over the Barrs, Nemo Rangers and Rathgormack. He went off early with a hamstring injury in the Munster final. Provincial final hero Cahalane is a huge presence in the Haven defence – powerful, experienced, and full of dash. More than a few novenas are being said in Castlehaven this week.