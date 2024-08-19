Sullane pull out of West Cork League

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

SULLANE FC will not take part in the upcoming West Cork League season, but haven’t ruled out a return down the line.

The club fielded two teams last season, with the A team finishing fourth in the Premier Division having won the Championship title the previous year, while the B team finished ninth in last season’s Championship.

Unfortunately for Sullane, with players’ GAA commitments to Mid Cork clubs Naomh Abán and Cill na Martra in the middle of their county championship campaigns, and with the new West Cork League season kicking off in early September, it leaves Sullane too tight on numbers with players unable to commit for the season ahead.

Though disappointed with the development, Sullane are still committed to fielding underage teams in the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League.