Strong West Cork representation on Irish road bowling squad for 2020 European Championships

FOLLOWING a rigorous selection process involving six trial sessions (Road, Dutch Moors and German Loft), teams to contest the 16th European Bowling Championships in Germany next May have been announced.

From a Cork standpoint the senior men’s team is virtually the cream of the crop. Martin Coppinger will be making a bow in senior men at these games but given his spectacular showing at the 50th anniversary commemorative event last May, fireworks can be expected when he returns next year.

Three-time gold medal winner David Murphy is going for an unprecedented four in a row and is joined by his brother Aidan, also a previous gold medal winner in Moors bowling. James O’Donovan, Moors silver medallist in Ootmarsum, Gary Daly, always close to the top, and Eamonn Bowen bring huge experience. Michael Bohane holds his place from Ootmarsum as does Brian Wilmot and Donnacha O’Brien. They are joined by juniors Tim Young and under-age medallist Tom O’Donovan.

Ulster’s nominees are Cathal Toal and Paul O’Reilly which means there is no place for Thomas Mackle as their selection is based on championship placings.

It is a similar scenario in Ulster for the senior women’s nominees. Champion Dervla Toal-Mallon is travelling, as is championship runner-up, Siobhan Mackle. Kelly Mallon, gold medal winner in Cork in 2008, is the major omission here. Carmel Carey, gold medal winner at Pesaro 2012, heads the Cork line-up and will be joined by former youths champion, Maria Nagle, Claire O’Sullivan, a silver medallist in Ootmarsum, Helen Whyte, Chloe O’Halloran and Hannah Cronin.

The hunt for places on the boy’s team was intense. Making the cut were Darragh Dempsey, Michael A Cronin, James O’Sullivan and Billy Connolly and they will be joined by Ulster champion Eugene McVeigh. The surprise omission here is U18 champion Wayne Parkes who shone in the anniversary games but whose figures in the Moors and Lofting trials left him down.

It is no surprise that Hannah Sexton leads the girls’ team for Germany. The multiple championship winner was tops in the trials and will be joined in the four-player team by her sister Margaret, Rachel Kingston and Ulster champion, Shannon McGuire.

The complete line up for Garding next May is:

Senior men: Martin Coppinger, David Murphy, Aidan Murphy, James O’Donovan, Gary Daly, Eamonn Bowen, Michael Bohane, Brian Wilmot, Donnacha O’Brien, Tom O’Donovan, Tim Young, Cathal Toal, Paul O’Reilly.

Senior women: Carmel Carey, Claire O’Sullivan, Maria Nagle, Hannah Cronin, Helen Whyte, Chloe O’Halloran, Dervla Toal-Mallon, Siobhan Mackle.

U18 boys: Darragh Dempsey, Billy Connolly, James O’Sullivan, Michael A Cronin, Eugene McVeigh.

U18 girls: Hannah Sexton, Margaret Sexton, Rachel Kingston, Shannon McGuire.