Star Olympic podcast nominated for Local Ireland Media Award

THE Star Sport Podcast has been shortlisted for a Local Ireland Media Award.

The popular weekly podcast, which is quickly closing in on its milestone 200th episode, has been nominated in the ‘Best Use of Digital’ category at the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards.

The special Star Sport Olympic Podcast made the cut thanks to the Olympic-standard quality of TWO episodes released on Thursday, July 29th, to celebrate the Olympic medal winning heroics of Skibbereen rowers.

The day after Emily Hegarty won an Olympic bronze medal at the Games in Tokyo, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy powered to an historic Olympic gold, and the eyes of the world were focussed on Skibbereen Rowing Club.

Star Sport Editor Kieran McCarthy and Star Digital Manager Jack McCarron, who have both spearheaded the Star Sport Podcast since it was launched in February 2019, recorded an Olympic special that Thursday morning live from Skibbereen Rowing Club, capturing the buzz and excitement of a magical few days.

That afternoon a second Olympic special podcast, At Home with The McCarthys, was recorded, as Kieran McCarthy chatted to Sue, Tom, Jake and Caitlinn McCarthy, the delighted family of Olympic gold-medal winning rower Fintan McCarthy.

Also on the shortlist for the ‘Best Use of Digital’ award is The Southern Star’s The Big Story series, which includes ‘Inside Ireland's greatest rowing club’, as Kieran McCarthy took a tour of Skibbereen Rowing Club to highlight what makes it so unique.

The weekly Star Sport Podcast, sponsored by Access Credit Union, is a must-listen for local sports fans as it highlights what makes West Cork sport so special.

This year’s Local Ireland Media Awards will be held at the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar on Thursday, October 13th. Guest Master of Ceremonies will be Marty Morrissey.