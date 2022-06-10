Sport

Sponsorship deal is huge boost to ladies’ football in West Cork

June 10th, 2022 9:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

West Cork LGFA players attending the launch of the new partnership between Drinagh Co-op and West Cork LGFA were, front, from left, Kate O'Connell, Castlehaven; Raonaid Kerris, Rosscarbery; Katie Harte, Castlehaven, and Ava Murphy, Ilen Rovers. Standing, from left, Nelly Kinsella, Kilmacabea; Ruby O'Donovan, Tadhg MacCarthaigh; Niamh Daly, Clann na nGael; Kelly Ann French, Rosscarbery; Lauren O'Callaghan, Castlehaven; Michelle Hurley, Dohenys, and Aife McCarthy, O'Donovan Rossa. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Share this article

WEST CORK ladies football has received a huge boost with the announcement of an exciting new three-year sponsorship deal.

The West Cork LGFA and well-known local institution Drinagh Co-op have joined forces – and ladies’ football is the big winner.

This new partnership will see Drinagh Co-op become the title sponsor of all West Cork LGFA Championships from U12 up to senior, totalling 23 competitions. 

The exciting link-up will also see Drinagh Co-op sponsor the player of the match awards for all 23 finals as well as an end-of-season awards night to recognise these players.

 

This is a hugely exciting development for West Cork LGFA and Drinagh Co-op, as two iconic West Cork names come together to promote both local ladies football and local business.

Drinagh has 15 retail outlets, which include four pharmacies, a provender mill, a grocery superstore and coffee shop, hardware superstores, as well as farm supply stores located throughout West Cork. This perfectly complements the spread of 20 clubs catered for within the West Cork LGFA division. 

The new partnership will run for an initial three-year period and will hopefully see both parties mutually benefit and most importantly see huge benefits for the young LGFA footballers of West Cork.

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.