Sponsorship deal is huge boost to ladies’ football in West Cork

WEST CORK ladies football has received a huge boost with the announcement of an exciting new three-year sponsorship deal.

The West Cork LGFA and well-known local institution Drinagh Co-op have joined forces – and ladies’ football is the big winner.

This new partnership will see Drinagh Co-op become the title sponsor of all West Cork LGFA Championships from U12 up to senior, totalling 23 competitions.

The exciting link-up will also see Drinagh Co-op sponsor the player of the match awards for all 23 finals as well as an end-of-season awards night to recognise these players.

This is a hugely exciting development for West Cork LGFA and Drinagh Co-op, as two iconic West Cork names come together to promote both local ladies football and local business.

Drinagh has 15 retail outlets, which include four pharmacies, a provender mill, a grocery superstore and coffee shop, hardware superstores, as well as farm supply stores located throughout West Cork. This perfectly complements the spread of 20 clubs catered for within the West Cork LGFA division.

The new partnership will run for an initial three-year period and will hopefully see both parties mutually benefit and most importantly see huge benefits for the young LGFA footballers of West Cork.