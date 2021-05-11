Spilt-season confirmed by Camogie Association

The Camogie Association has confirmed a split-season calendar for 2021 after polling clubs across the country.

53% of responding clubs voted in favour of the spilt model.

The poll saw 62% of clubs returning a vote, with a little over half choosing the split model option.

‘We have a result and a mandate from our members, which we will respect and implement,’ the Camogie Association said in a statement.

The polling was carried out after inter-county players threatened a boycott when the original fixture schedule was released last week.

The Littlewoods Ireland National Leagues will begin this weekend.

