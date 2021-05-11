Sport

Spilt-season confirmed by Camogie Association

May 11th, 2021 5:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork camogie manager Paudie Murray.

The Camogie Association has confirmed a split-season calendar for 2021 after polling clubs across the country.

53% of responding clubs voted in favour of the spilt model.

The poll saw 62% of clubs returning a vote, with a little over half choosing the split model option.

‘We have a result and a mandate from our members, which we will respect and implement,’ the Camogie Association said in a statement.

The polling was carried out after inter-county players threatened a boycott when the original fixture schedule was released last week.

The Littlewoods Ireland National Leagues will begin this weekend.

Don't miss Thursday's Star Sport for interviews with key player Libby Coppinger and manager Paudie Murray.

