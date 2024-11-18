Skibbereen supporters playing huge role in O’Donovan Rossa’s quest for glory

THE fan-tastic support from the Skibbereen faithful for the O’Donovan Rossa ladies’ football team has been noticeable in their remarkable run.

That backing is felt by the players on the pitch, including centre forward Kate O’Donovan.

The town has been transformed into a sea of red and white flags from their run of five consecutive championship titles in the past two seasons.

‘It was quite emotional,’ O’Donovan told the Star Sport Podcast after their Munster intermediate final win over St Ailbe’s in Mallow on Sunday.

‘When we were walking out for the first time, we realised the extent of the volume of people there. The whole stand was just covered with red and white. It was amazing the amount of support that we had.

‘Skibbereen has been painted red and white and it’s just absolutely brilliant to see. I think especially for ladies’ football, it’s so nice to see the supporters getting behind us. We’ve had such a loyal set of supporters, even when we started off playing,’ O’Donovan added.

It is not only a joy for the players but a driving force too.

At half time, Rossas were trailing 0-5 to 0-3 and during the second spell, the supporters kept going all the way to the final whistle.

‘That’s what really gets you over the line,’ O’Donovan acknowledged.

‘If you think you have nothing left to give and you hear that Rossas chant in the crowd, it’s like “okay, I have to give a little bit more now.” It does really get you going.’

Two county titles (junior and intermediate), two Munster titles (junior and intermediate) and an All-Ireland junior title, who’s to say with their current run and backing they can’t make it two All Irelands?

‘When you win a match, it really just sets you off on a winning streak. I think that is really good and you just have to keep going with that. We’re very grateful to have the journey we have,’ O’Donovan said.