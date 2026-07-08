Athletes from over 30 countries descend on Cork Airport for Cork City Sports

Cork Airport is proudly supporting Cork City Sports - one of Ireland’s most prestigious and longest running athletics meetings, which takes place this evening in Munster Technological University Athletics Arena.

As athletes from over 30 countries descend on Leeside, the annual sporting event promises to showcase the cream of international athletics in both track and field.

Now in its 72nd year, the event has earned a strong international reputation with Bronze status and is a key fixture on the World Athletics Continental Tour calendar.

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Field events will start at 17:30 with the Men’s Pole Vault, while the Men’s Open 3000m race will get the track events underway at 17:40.

Acknowledging the contribution from Cork Airport’s Community Fund, Frank Walley, President, Cork City Sports, said: 'We are thrilled with the support of Cork Airport through its Community Fund. Cork City Sports has a proud tradition of bringing world-class athletics to Cork and inspiring the next generation. Thank you to Cork Airport for the support in ensuring this year’s meet is yet another successful event.'

Wishing Cork City Sports every success on their 72nd running, Roy O’Driscoll, Deputy Managing Director, Cork Airport added: 'With athletes from over 30 countries participating in this evening’s Cork City Sports, and especially with such fine weather, I’m sure it will be a fantastic event. Cork Airport is very proud to support Cork City Sports International Athletics this year, and great credit is due to the organisers for attracting such high calibre of athletes to Cork – with many flying into Cork Airport.”'