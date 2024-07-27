Skibbereen Rowing Club's four Olympians in action in the Paris Games on Sunday

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club’s four Olympians will make their first appearance of the Paris Games on Sunday.

First up is Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen in heat one of the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls at 10.30am. The all-Cork pairing will race in lane one, and are up against Tunisia, Austria, Argentina, Great Britain and Greece. Places 1 to 2 progress to the semi-final on Wednesday, July 31st, starting from 10.34am. Place three-plus will enter the repêchage on Monday morning, July 29th. The top three from the repêchage will also advance to the semi-final on Wednesday.

Next into action on Sunday are defending Olympic Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls champions, Fintan McCarthy & Paul O’Donovan, in heat three (11.20am). They will race in lane four, and are up against Egypt, Greece., Norway and Ukraine. Like with the lightweight women, the first two in the heat progress to the semi-final on Wednesday morning, while the remaining crews will enter the repêchage on Monday morning.

Also on the water on Sunday morning is Skibb’s Emily Hegarty in the Irish women’s four alongside Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Imogen Magner. They race in lane one in heat two at 11.40am, and are up against Romania, Australia and the Netherlands. The top two crews progress to the A final A on Thursday morning, with the next two crews entering the repêchage on Tuesday morning.