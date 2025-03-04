Skibbereen rowers kick off 2025 season in style at Cork Head of the River

BY ELLEN McCARTHY

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club kicked off its season in style at the Cork Head of the River, under perfect weather conditions at the Marina, Cork.

The event, a time trial race starting at the Port of Cork and finishing at Blackrock Castle, was held in ideal conditions, with bright sunshine and a strong turnout of competitors and spectators.

After a long winter without competition, crews were eager to finally get back to racing, and the event provided the perfect opportunity to get back into competitive racing.

The women’s J18 coxless quad, crewed by Aoife Hendy, Jess Crowley, Hazel Deane, and Abigail Fowler, took first place in a time of 13.24, two seconds ahead of Shandon. Aoife and Jess also secured victory in the J18 double scull, while Abigail finished third in the J18 single scull. In the men’s intermediate double, Cathal O'Donovan and Cathal McCarthy triumphed over New Ross, with McCarthy also part of the men’s coxed four that made their debut with Mattias Cogan, Ryan Coakley, and Franek Lechtanski.

Mattias partnered with Ultan to win the men’s J18 double, and Ultan also placed second in the J18 single scull. In the women's intermediate coxed four, Skibbereen’s crew of Moya Knowles, Kelly Oforji, Niamh O'Donovan, and Orla Seymour narrowly lost to Cork Boat Club by 0.1 second in a thrilling time trial.

The women’s masters coxed quad of Margaret Fitzgerald, Barbara Nugent, Elaine O’Flynn, Barbara Galvin and cox Orla Hayes secured second place in their race. Later in the day, they formed a composite crew with Bantry to race the masters eight of Mairead O’Shea, Barbara Nugent, Marion O'Donovan (Bantry RC), Margaret Fitzgerald, Sharon Murphy, Majella O'Keeffe (Bantry RC), Elaine O’Flynn, Barbara Galvin, and cox Orla Hayes, where they put in a competitive performance.

The Skibbereen women's J16 crews performed strongly across the day, with the coxed quad of Nadine Hourihane, Ellen Connolly, Mimi Jacob, and Emily Sheehan finishing second behind Killorglin, and Nadine and Holly taking first in the double scull. Saoirse O'Donnell and Eve Waugh O’Brien secured third in the women’s pairs, just ahead of Skibbereen's other crew of Alannah Keane and Sarah Coughlan.

Skibbereen’s younger crews gained valuable experience across the men’s and women’s J14 and J15 coxed quads. The crews included Kaidan Whooley, Oscar Ferguson, Max O’Donovan, Olan Ferguson, Shane O’Regan, Desmond Keane, Evan O’Sullivan, Peter Grant, Odhran Keane, Rayyan Danish, Liam Lupton, Una Waugh O’Brien, Anna Connolly, Labhaoise McCarthy, Ariana Doolan, Mae Ryan, Fia Foley, Laoise Hamilton, and Ellen Connolly.

In the men’s J16 events, Sam Wheeler O’Brien, Mark Yaskozhuk, Brion Hurley, and Jack Burchill finished second in the coxed quad, just behind Lee Valley, losing out by one second. In the men’s J16 single, Sam took second place, later teaming with Tomás Burchill to finish fourth in the J18 double.

Overall, Skibbereen Rowing Club had a successful opening event, with athletes showing promising performances and a strong start to the competitive season.