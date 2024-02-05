Skibbereen rower Mattias Cogan races to national record

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club athletes are a force on and off the water.

This promises to be another incredible year for Ireland’s most successful rowing club with several Skibb athletes set to take centre stage at the Olympic Games in Paris.

It was the club’s young guns that got the year off to a fast start with impressive performances at the recent Irish Indoor Rowing Championships, showcasing the club's commitment to excellence in the sport not only on the water but on the indoor rowing machines (ergometers).

Several standout performances highlighted the growing strength of rowing locally. Mattias Cogan, a rising star from Schull, and a proud representative of Skibbereen Rowing Club, made the day by setting a new national record in the J16 Men’s 2000m ergometer race with a remarkable time of 6:13.7. His victory not only secured the top spot but also emphasised his potential as an emerging standout athlete.

Audrey McCarthy continued to elevate the club's success by securing a commendable second place in the Women's J16 2000m race with a time of 7:38.6. Her achievement further contributes to the overall triumph of the Skibbereen rowing contingent.

Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Finn O'Reilly, Dominic Casey, Adam McCarthy, Moya Knowles, Jessica Crowley, Aoife Hendy, Hazel Deane, Alannah Keane, Chloe O'Donovan, and Kelly Oforji were all in action at the indoor championships, too, highlighting the talent within the club. Coach Bernadette Walsh also represented Skibbereen Rowing Club at this annual event.