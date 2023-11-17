Skibbereen five and ten-mile road races are on Sunday

THE annual Skibbereen road races – five- and ten-mile races and walk – go ahead on Sunday next, 19th. Both races and walk start and finish at the entrance to the O'Donovan Rossa GAA grounds.

The five-mile run and walk follow the same route, going up the Marsh Road to Thornhill Cross, turning left and heading over to join the Abbey Road where another left turn has the runners heading back towards the finish line.

The ten-mile race also heads up the Marsh Road, turning left after 2.5 miles and another left at Clancy’s Cross has the runners heading towards Skeagh Wood where another left brings them up a gradual climb through the wood at the six-mile marker. The race then heads back towards the Abbey and joins the five-mile course with 1.5 miles to go. The last mile is all downhill to the finish at Rossa Park.

Online entries available at eventmaster.com or entries will be taken on the day of races. The entry fees are: ten-mile run, €25, with a start time of 1pm; five-mile run, €20, with a start time of 1.15pm; walk, €10, with a start time of 1.30pm.

Proceeds will go to both Skibbereen Athletic Club and a very worthy charity than is the palliative care service at Skibbereen Community Hospital. Registration on the morning of the race opens at 10.30am at the O'Donovan Rossa GAA Pavilion with the kind permission of the club, where the after-race refreshments and prize giving also takes place.