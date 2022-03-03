Sport

Skibbereen CS defeated in U16B Boys Schools League final

March 3rd, 2022 3:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ruairi Collins of Skibbereen in action against Ethan Quinn of Rathmore during the Basketball Ireland U16B Boys Schools League Final. (Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

SKIBBEREEN Community School was defeated, 55-38, by Belfast’s Rathmore Grammar School in the U16B Boys Schools League final at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday.

It was a cagey opening, Skibbereen captain Ruairi Collins converted one of his two free throws to make it 11-8 with three and half minutes to go in the first quarter, but Rathmore pulled away after that, leading 18-10 by the end of the quarter and it was 32-20 at half-time.

Jacob Byrne racked up 26 points for the victors and picked up the MVP for his efforts, while Tom Kearney had 11 and Eoghan Sherry 10.

Naoise Quinn of Skibbereen in action against Eoghan Sherry of Rathmore during the Basketball Ireland U16B Boys Schools League Final.

 

Skibbereen’s standout was Finn Brickley on 20 points, while Sean Connolly scored 9 and Ruairi Collins 5.

Top scorers: Skibbereen - Finn Brickley 20, Sean Connolly 9 and Ruairi Collins 5. Rathmore GS - Jacob Byrne 26, Tom Kearney 11 and Eoghan Sherry 10

