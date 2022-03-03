Skibbereen CS defeated in U16B Boys Schools League final

SKIBBEREEN Community School was defeated, 55-38, by Belfast’s Rathmore Grammar School in the U16B Boys Schools League final at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday.

It was a cagey opening, Skibbereen captain Ruairi Collins converted one of his two free throws to make it 11-8 with three and half minutes to go in the first quarter, but Rathmore pulled away after that, leading 18-10 by the end of the quarter and it was 32-20 at half-time.

Jacob Byrne racked up 26 points for the victors and picked up the MVP for his efforts, while Tom Kearney had 11 and Eoghan Sherry 10.

Skibbereen’s standout was Finn Brickley on 20 points, while Sean Connolly scored 9 and Ruairi Collins 5.

